1 shot to death, 1 fatally stabbed during overnight violence in Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police say one man was shot to death and another man was fatally stabbed during overnight violence in the city.

Officers in South Philadelphia responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Bouvier Street and Ritner Street just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police found a 33-year-old man inside a car with gunshot wounds to the chest and shoulder. Emergency medical responders transported the victim to Jefferson University Hospital where he later died.

Just after midnight police in Kensington responded to the 2900 block of Kensington Avenue. Investigators say a man in his 30s suffered fatal stab wounds to the left and right sides. He later died at Temple University Hospital.

Authorities have not announced arrests in either deadly incident. Police are working to piece together the events that lead up to both fatalities.

RELATED

Advertisement

Police: Explosive devices found in plastic bag outside Crescentville home

Suspect sought in broad daylight shooting in Point Breeze

Explosives found inside van on Ben Franklin Parkway, sources say

2 dead, 12 wounded in spate of overnight gun violence across Philadelphia

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest