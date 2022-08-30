1 suspect wanted, 1 arrested for murder of Philadelphia man in Atlantic City, officials say

article

A suspect is still on the loose after a man was shot to death in Atlantic City last week, according to the prosecutor's office.

Officials say 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy, of Philadelphia, was killed during a shooting on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue on Thursday.

Two Atlantic City men have been charged in connection to the deadly shooting: 32-year-old Aaron Callahan and 47-year-old Kenneth Creek.

Callahan was arrested without incident for murder and related charges.

Police are still looking for Creek, who is also wanted for murder. He is considered to be "armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.