1 teen shot on I-95 in Delaware; police investigating

article

The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting on I95 that occurred after midnight sending a teen to a local hospital.

The incident reportedly happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of I-95 northbound and Churchmans Road.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at that time.

When they arrived, police learned that three 17-year-old teens were headed northbound on I-95 when they heard what they thought were rocks hitting their car.

RELATED HEADLINES

The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle realized it was gunshot when a window shattered and immediately pulled onto the shoulder of the road. She then realized she suffered an injury to her right clavicle.

Neither of the other two teenage passengers were injured during the incident. The 17-year-old operator was transported by EMS to an area hospital where she was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

No description of the vehicle or suspects were obtained through the witness accounts, according to police.

This incident is being investigated by Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information regarding the case should contact Detective C. Strecker by calling 302-834-2620.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter