10-year-old girl killed in 4th of July drive-by shooting honored by Vineland community

The Vineland community held a memorial for a 10-year-old girl who police say was killed in a drive-by shooting on the Fourth of July.

Jasayde Holder was a Dane Barse Elementary School rising 5th grader. Charlene Jennings, a neighbor, says she used to watch Holder ride her bike up and down their street. Holder’s bike is now standing still outside of her grandparents’ home as part of her memorial with balloons and messages for her.

"She used to be sitting on the swing, swinging, riding her bicycle," Jennings said. "When I found out it was her, it broke my heart really."

Holder’s grandfather says he was out of town when his granddaughter’s life was taken on Sunday. It happened at nearly 11:30 p.m. on the 700 block of West Earl Street, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

"It’s just sad, just really a sad situation," Jennings said.

In May, Holder was named student of the month for her fourth grade class. In her obituary, she is described as a creative and truly unique girl who liked to cook gourmet foods for her family. She was a big sister and a big cousin who "warmed the hearts of those she loved with her pure soul and smile."

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to report it.

RELATED COVERAGE

10-year-old girl killed in 4th of July Vineland drive-by shooting identified

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter