100-year-old Delco couple married for 81 years reveal their secret to a long-lasting relationship

A Delaware County couple's relationship has truly stood the test of time as they've been married for more than eight decades!

FOX 29’s Ellen Kolodziej caught up with the happy couple in Broomall as they shared their secret to a long and loving marriage.

Anna and Albert Squila, both 100 years old, are in a country where more than half the marriages end in divorce, and yet they’ve been married for 81 years!

When asked what made them stay together, Albert responded, "She was lucky. What else can I tell ya we were very lucky that we met, and we cared for each other!"

Oh, these two hit the jackpot all right!

When Anna was just 15 years old, a 16-year-old boy named Albert moved in next door to her in South Philly and stole her heart.

"Well, I thought he was a good-looking guy," said Anna. "Didn’t fool around nothing…he was an ace!"

They recalled their first date was walking down Broad Street.

"We talked about everyday living, we didn't talk about anything that was bad, we were very wonderful because that’s how we were raised," said Anna.

The two fell in love and got married in 1942.

A year later, Albert fought in World War II and went off to war in the South Pacific.

When he came back, they raised three children, while Albert worked as a handyman.

Anna worked in a doctor’s office and didn’t stop until she was 94!

The Squilas have lived in the same house in Broomall for 67 years and still eat dinner together every night. Plus, they always try to have fun!

So what’s their secret to staying married for 81 years?

"Well, we just got along, that's all. I mean if she was doing something. You know I’d say I need help and likewise with things I didn’t have to do because she would do it. It wasn’t as you do it. I do it, we did everything together," said Albert.

It’s because of that very reason that they know will keep them together for more years to come!