13-year-old boy struck by gunfire in Olney shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Another teenage boy has become the victim of gun violence in Philadelphia over the weekend.
Officers responded to the shooting on the 5300 block of North 5th Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
A 13-year-old was shot twice; once in both arms, according to police.
He was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle, and placed in stable condition.
No weapon has been recovered, and no arrests made. A motive is unknown at this time.