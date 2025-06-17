Firefighters install smoke alarms inside Strawberry Mansion homes after deadly fire

The Brief A deadly fire in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood claimed the lives of a woman and two young children. The Philadelphia Fire Marshal reported the fire was deliberately set. As detectives continue to investigate, fire crews returned to the neighborhood Tuesday to install fire detectors.



Philadelphia police say their investigation is ongoing regarding the intentionally set fire which claimed the life of a pregnant woman and her two young children in Strawberry Mansion Friday morning.

While they worked, fire crews returned to the area in the name of safety.

What we know:

On Tuesday, stuffed animals stand as a memorial at the blackened row home in Strawberry Mansion where the two young children and their pregnant mother died Friday.

Related article

"I would see the kids across the street playing, just tragic. Hate to see what happened to the children and their pregnant mother," said Zack Tucker, who lives across the street.

The 2500 block of Corlies drew renewed attention Tuesday as firefighters returned carrying smoke alarms for neighborhood homes.

"The house did have working smoke alarms. I do not know how many, but that fire burned very quickly, very hot, very intense," said Jeffrey Thompson, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner.

Investigators believe something was used to make it burn.

Police are investigating as community and religious leaders pray for Ashley Thompson, 4-year-old Alya and 6-year-old Assad.

Smoke alarms that are good for ten years were installed Tuesday in homes a few doors down from where lives were lost.

The Fire Department said it has installed 6,000 alarms at no cost this year, yet fire continues to stalk residents as deaths spike to 16, seven more than last year.

"Fire continues to be an issue in Philadelphia. That’s why we’re out here doing our best to spread the word about fire safety and prevention," said Fire Commissioner Thompson.