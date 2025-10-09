14-year-old charged with murder in Mill Dam Park shooting

The Brief A 14-year-old boy was charged with the shooting death of a 25-year-old man at Mill Dam Park in Mount Holly. The deadly shooting claimed the life of Andre Ross, whose last known address was near the park. The identity of the teen was not released by police.



A 14-year-old boy has been accused of fatally shooting a 25-year-old man at a Burlington County park last month, investigators announced on Thursday.

The backstory:

Officers from the Mount Holly Township Police Department were called to the intersection of Wall and Pine streets for reports of a possible shooting at Mill Dam Park.

Police found 25-year-old Andre Ross, whose last known address was on Pine Street, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the back. He died at the scene.

Weeks later, police announced the arrest of a 14-year-old boy on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon and more.

Police have not released the juvenile's identity.

What we don't know:

No new information was shared about the events surrounding the shooting.

What they're saying:

Andre's aunt, Shanika Ross, expressed her sorrow. "I’m still in disbelief, it finally hit me this morning really bad, and I just can’t believe I’m here," said Ross.

"He protected all of us. I’m the oldest, and he’s the second oldest, and I’m just heartbroken," his sister, Latisha Cosom, shared. "I’m still in disbelief. I feel like I really can’t believe it until I actually see his body."

Andre Ross was described by his family as a loving and humble person who had a passion for rap music.

Most importantly, he was a devoted father to his daughter, who was his pride and joy. His family believes that fatherhood matured him and became the center of his world.