14-year-old charged with first-degree murder in killing of Chippewa Falls girl, Lily Peters

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:58PM
Wisconsin
FOX 9
5P-CHIPPEWA-FALLS-GIRL-HOMICIDE-LATEST-VO_WITI4853_00.00.05.42.jpg article

Illiana "Lily" Peters

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (FOX 9) - The State of Wisconsin has requested a $1 million bond for the 14-year-old boy accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters.

In a hearing Wednesday afternoon, the state alleges the suspect left the home the two were at together with the intent to rape and kill Peters. 

The suspect, who appeared in court via video, was charged with three counts, including first-degree murder. The criminal complaint has been sealed with no indication of when it would be unsealed. 

Peters went missing after leaving her aunt's house in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Sunday evening. The suspect in the case, a 14-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

The next court appearance has been scheduled for May 5. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.