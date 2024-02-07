15-year-old boy charged with murder in Darby store shooting that killed another 15-year-old

A 15-year-old boy is accused of firing a ghost gun into a Delaware County store, killing another 15-year-old and injuring an 18-year-old.

Samir Austin, 15, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the killing of the teen that happened Saturday at a store in Darby Borough.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Austin left the store with another person, and turned around and fired a ghost gun into the property.

The bullets, according to Stollsteimer, struck the 15-year-old in the chest and passed through his body to strike an 18-year-old boy behind him.

Stollsteimer lauded the work of responding officers from the Darby Borough Police Department who provided life-saving treatment to the 18-year-old victim.

Stollsteimer called the shooting an "absolute tragedy" and questioned why the teen was able to gain access to the gun used in the shooting.

"This is about as bad a failure as we can have in American society," Stollsteimer said.