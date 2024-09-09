15-year-old boy critical after shooting in North Philadelphia: police

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after police say a shooting occured in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened near the 1400 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue at around 3:53 p.m.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot once in his right hip.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital by responding officers and is currently in critical condition.

This is an active investigation.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).