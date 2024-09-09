Saquon Barkley poses for pictures at Pennsylvania youth football scrimmage

Fresh off a three-touchdown performance in his Eagles debut in Brazil, running back Saquon Barkley visited a Pennsylvania football scrimmage after returning stateside.

Barkley, 27, posed for pictures with young players at the Saucon Valley Youth Football junior varsity scrimmage.

Barkley, a Lehigh Valley native, attended Whithall High School before gaining stardom at Penn State where he was drafted 2nd overall in 2018 by the New York Giants.

The Eagles lured Barkely away from New York in free agency, signing him to a multi-year contract in the offseason.

Barkley rushed for over 100 yards in his Eagles debut against the Packers in Brazil, with a receiving touchdown and two running scores.