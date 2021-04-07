15-year-old boy killed in hail of gunfire in Strawberry Mansion, police say

article

Philadelphia police said at least a dozen shots were fired during a deadly shooting on Tuesday night that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2500 block of West Somerset Street around 10:30 p.m. Police said the unnamed 15-year-old was found shot in the chest.

The young victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m.

The entire shooting was captured of nearby Real-Time Crime cameras, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. Small said two gunmen opened fire on the young teen.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

