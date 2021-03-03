15-year-old girl shot in head in West Philadelphia dies a week later

article

A 15-year-old girl who was shot in the head during a double shooting last week in West Philadelphia has died, FOX 29's Steve Keeley has learned.

Embaba Menegesteabe was inside a car with a 20-year-old man on the 6200 block of Chestnut Street last Tuesday around 3 p.m. when police say nearly 20 shots were fired at the car.

MORE: Police: Girl, 15, shot in head in West Philadelphia double shooting

Both victims were struck in the head by gunfire and taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, according to police. The teen remained in critical condition until she died Tuesday. The man has since been released from the hospital.

Investigators do not know who opened fire on the victims, but they believe the shooting was targeted. No arrests have been reported.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter