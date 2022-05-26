15-year-old shot to death in Cumberland County, officials say

article

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a New Jersey teenager who police believe was killed by someone he knew.

Officers from the Vineland Police Department were called to the 1800 block of Delsea Drive for reports of a shooting.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said the 15-year-old victim was brought to a nearby hospital where he died.

Investigators believe the shooting was not a "random act" and the young victim knew the perpetrator.

The name of the victim was not released.

Advertisement

Investigators encourage anyone with information about the deadly shooting to contact the Vineland Police Department or the prosecutor's office.