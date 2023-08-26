$15,000 reward offered after young mother killed in Southwest Philadelphia hit-and-run

A 27-year-old mother-of-two is dead after police say she was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday morning.

She was struck and killed around 2:30 a.m. while crossing the 8400 block of Lindbergh Boulevard, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the female victim as Ashley McLean-Gaylor, a mother two young girls and the daughter of a police officer in Delaware County.

"On August 26, 2023, tragedy struck Officer Leslie McLean and her family. Sister McLean is a longtime Folcroft Police Officer and member of the Delaware County FOP Lodge 27."

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the striking vehicle, a 2023 Honda Accord bearing a New York tag of LDM-2367, drove off, leaving the young mother for dead.

It was recovered Saturday afternoon, according to authorities, who have yet to release any information on suspects being sought.

A $15,000 reward is being offered by the Delaware County FOP Lodge 27, Philadelphia FOP Lodge 5 and an anonymous donor, who each contributed $5,000. In addition, Delco FOP 27 has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for the Ashley's funeral and two daughters.

"No one is prepared to say goodbye to their child who was full of life at such a young age. Sister McLean, Brother Kienzle, the entire McLean family and all of their loved ones have the full support of Lodge 27 and President Christopher Eiserman."

Anyone with any information of the incident or the driver is urged to contact Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or use the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS or dial 911.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.