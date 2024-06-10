Expand / Collapse search

Teenage boy among 2 killed in Southwest Philadelphia daytime shooting: police

Published  June 10, 2024 11:58am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A teenage boy and a young man were killed in a daytime shooting Monday in Southwest Philadelphia.

Investigators said the shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on South 60th Street. 

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department found a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man each suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Both victims were brought to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where police say the teenage boy was pronounced dead. 

The 19-year-old was listed in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries, according to police. 

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly double shooting.