16-year-old critical after double shooting in Juniata Park

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a double shooting in Juniata Park Saturday night, police say.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of East Cayuga Street around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshots. Police say a 16-year-old boy was struck in the chest and a 24-year-old woman was grazed in the head.

The woman was treated on the scene by medics. The boy was rushed to Episcopal Hospital and the transferred to Temple Hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

Authorities have not made any arrests as detectives continue to investigate.

This shooting is another in a string of widespread violence across Philadelphia Saturday night that claimed the life of a man and left several others hospitalized.