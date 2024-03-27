16-year-old killed in double shooting in East Germantown: police

A teenager is dead after police say a double shooting broke out in East Germantown Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at Germantown and Wister at around 6:37 p.m.

They say a 16-year-old boy was shot once in his right upper back and was taken to Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Additionally, they say a 17-year-old boy was shot once in his right hip and was transported to Einstein Hospital by police where he is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered at the scene, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.