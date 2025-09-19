17-year-old arrested in Fourth of July weekend mass shooting in Philadelphia: police

The Brief A 17-year-old is facing murder charges in connection to a mass shooting in Philadelphia on Fourth of July weekend. Three people were killed and nine others were hurt when police say ‘contagious’ gunfire erupted on Etting Street. The teen suspect became the fourth person arrested in the mass shooting.



A 17-year-old is facing murder charges two months after a mass shooting on Fourth of July weekend in Philadelphia that left three dead and nine injured.

What we know:

Brandon Fischer, 17, was arrested Friday morning by SWAT Team members during a raid at a property on the 1500 block of South 25th Street.

Officials say Fischer faces several charges, including murder, attempted murder, and weapons offenses.

Fischer became the fourth – and youngest – suspect arrested in connection to the July 7 mass shooting on the 1500 block of South Etting Street.

Daquan Brown, 21, and Terrell Frazier, 22, and Jihad Gray, 35, were previously arrested.

The backstory:

Three people were killed and nine others were injured when police say "contagious gunfire" erupted on the 1500 block of Etting Street on July 7.

Investigators believe the smattering of gunfire began from one person firing randomly, triggering indiscriminate gunfire from at least 13 other guns.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said police do not believe the shooters were firing at anyone or anything in particular.

"They’re shooting among themselves really recklessly and carelessly, and it caused all this damage in this case," Vanore said.

Jason Reese, 19, Zahir Wylie, 23, and Azir Harris, 24, were killed in the shooting, and nine others between the ages of 19-23 were injured.