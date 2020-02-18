17-year-old girl stabbed in the neck in Overbrook

article

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was stabbed in the neck in Overbrook.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. Monday on the 5800 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Police responded to Lankenau Medical Canter after receiving a report of a stabbing victim.

The teenage girl was hospitalized in stable condition.

A weapon was recovered from the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.