17-year-old girl stabbed in the neck in Overbrook
OVERBROOK - Police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was stabbed in the neck in Overbrook.
The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. Monday on the 5800 block of Lancaster Avenue.
Police responded to Lankenau Medical Canter after receiving a report of a stabbing victim.
The teenage girl was hospitalized in stable condition.
A weapon was recovered from the scene.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.
