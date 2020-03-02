18-year-old critical after double shooting in West Philadelphia

article

Authorities say an 18-year-old is in critical condition following a double shooting inside a store in West Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred on the 5400 block of Wyalusing Avenue just before 7 p.m. Monday.

According to investigators, the 18-year-old victim was shot several times through the body. He was transported to University of Pennsylvania Hospital in critical condtion.

Police said a 38-year-old man was also taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with a graze wound to the left leg. He was listed in stable condition.

Authorities described the first suspect as a black male with a medium build and beard. He was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a long-sleeve button-down shirt over top, dark colored pants and light colored sneakers. The suspect was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Police described the second suspect as a black male with a thin build and a beard who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a zip-up hooded coat over top, and dark colored pants with reflective material on the lower right pant leg. The suspect was also armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

