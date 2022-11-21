19-year-old charged with murder for double homicide in Delaware County, police say

Police say a 19-year-old suspect is responsible for a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Delaware County over the weekend.

Two people were killed when shots were fired on Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane around midnight Saturday in Yeadon.

Nazir Zahid Anderson, 19, was indicted Sunday night in connection to the deaths.

The Philadelphia man is charged with murder, criminal homicide and related charges.