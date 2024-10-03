1st cannabis dispensary in Morrestown Township to be located in same center as police

The Moorestown Planning Board has approved the first cannabis dispensary in the township.

Thursday night, an owner of Miles of Green came before the board for conditional use approval. His architect and attorney alongside him presented details and answered questions on how the dispensary meets all the requirements for approval.

"Moorestown Police Department has reviewed and approved my client's security plan for the use. The fire marshal had no concerns," said Attorney James Burns.

Fred Green, who is an owner of the dispensary and a Mt. Laurel resident answered questions about how the business will operate and what it will sell.

"You have flower, you have edibles, like gummies, you have vape pins with oils inside as well and lotion you can massage on your skin," he said.

Before the board's decision, four people spoke during public comment. All against the dispensary.

"I moved to Moorestown four years ago, and it was not my intention to move to a town that sold marijuana," said Anthony Dickerson.

"I happen to be against marijuana in this town. I do not think it serves any good purpose," said a woman who is also a resident.

The dispensary will be located within the Moorestown West Corporate Center, which is also where Moorestown Police are, a municipal court and a park nearby. People we spoke to around town ahead of the meeting have mixed feelings about the dispensary.

One lady did not want to show her face.

"I think since it's legal, why not? A lot of people benefit from it, I am sure," said the woman.

"I really don't want it in town. I do think it will bring more crime," said Jean Fox.

The dispensary will also have an armed security guard.