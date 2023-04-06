2 accused of killing man found on Schuylkill River Trail captured in Atlantic City

article

Two men wanted on charges in the death of a man whose body was found along the Schuylkill River Trail were arrested Thursday.

Cody Reed and Marquise Johnson, both 23, were taken into custody by federal authorities in Atlantic City. Officials say Johnson surrendered US Marshals after a five-hour barricade.

Both men are accused of killing Daquan Tucker, of Audubon, whose body was found in March by a bicyclist in a wooded area about 100 feet from the trail down a steep embankment.

Officials say all three men knew each other, and met at Reed's home before walking the trail where the shooting took place. The victim suffered multiple gunshots wounds to the body.

Authorities previously issued a $10,000 reward for information that lead to Reed and Johnson's arrest and conviction.

The two suspects were taken to an Atlantic City jail and will be extradited back to Pennsylvania.