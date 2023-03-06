DA: Man found shot to death on Schuylkill River Trail in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - The discovery of a man's body on a local trail has sparked a homicide investigation in Montgomery County, according to the District Attorney's Office.
A bicyclist spotted the body between the Schuylkill River Trail and the river at the border of West Norriton Township and Norristown Friday morning.
Police responded to find a deceased man in a wooded area about 100 feet from the trail down a steep embankment.
The man, identified as 25-year-old Daquan Tucker, of Audubon, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's office. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Officials believe the victim knew his attacker, and that the deadly shooting was not random.