2 accused of stealing holiday tips left out for sanitation workers in Chester County

Prosecutors in Chester County have accused a man and woman of stealing holiday tips left out for sanitation workers.

Anne Farrelly, 33, and Adam Thompson, 35, were charged with theft by unlawful taking and other crimes after police allegedly found envelopes labeled "trashman" in their car during a traffic stop.

Officers from the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department were called to the area of Tanglewood Drive and Mayapple Lane on Dec. 20 for reports of a suspicious vehicle driving slowly.

Responding officers located the vehicle and found taped envelopes labeled "trashman" with gift cards and money spread throughout the car during, police said.

An investigation concluded that Farrelly and Thompson were "actively stealing holiday tips that were left out for sanitation workers by generous East Goshen Township residents."

Thompson and Farrelly, both from Coatesville, were arrested and taken to a Chester County prison.