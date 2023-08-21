2-alarm fire destroys townhome, displaces half a dozen people in Burlington County

article

Six people are left without a place to call home after a fire broke out in a Burlington County community late Sunday night.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at a townhome on Aspen Court in Evesham Township around 11 p.m.

A second alarm was called before the fire was eventually placed under control.

Officials say those inside at the time safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Video from the scene showed the charred remains of the townhome, where at least six people were living at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.