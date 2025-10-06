2 brothers taken hostage in Philadelphia home invasion turned abduction: police

The Brief Two suspects are being sought for an armed home invasion turned abduction in Philadelphia over the weekend. Investigators say the suspects waited for the victim to return home, then forced him into a car at gunpoint. They then drove to the victim's brother's house and abducted him at gunpoint before encountering police in South Philly.



Investigators provided new details Monday about a targeted home invasion turned abduction over the weekend in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Authorities believe a family was returning home on the 2100 block of Princeton Street when they were ambushed by two men waiting in the darkness.

Investigators say the family was tied up and robbed at gunpoint inside the home before the suspects abducted a 38-year-old man.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said they drove to the victim's brother's house a short distance away and forced him into the car at gunpoint.

Investigators say the suspects beat the brothers with their guns during the ride and demanded money from them.

Featured article

Vanore said the incident lasted about 45 minutes, before police caught up with the suspects in South Philadelphia and attempted to intervene.

During a confrontation on the 2000 block of Albright Street, investigators say an officer fired their weapon but didn't hit anyone.

One of the suspects fled on foot and the other escaped on a bicycle.

The victims were freed by police officers and treated for their injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators believe the incident was targeted, but they are unsure why they picked on the victims.

"It's obvious they knew (the victim) was coming home and they waited there," Vanore said.

What you can do:

Investigators shared photos of the suspect on Monday.

Police called attention to a black "bomber" jacket worn by one of the suspects who was armed with a handgun with an extended magazine.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact police.