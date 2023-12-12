2 cars, puppy stolen in string of burglaries in New Jersey: police

From stolen cars to the theft of a puppy, Linwood police are investigating a string of burglaries they say could all be potentially connected.

With a population just over 6,900 people, Linwood, New Jersey is known to be quiet.

During the early morning hours on Sunday, police say two vehicles and a French Bulldog puppy were stolen from a residence in Linwood.

"A little crazy, especially as a thief you would think most dogs today are chipped so, you always have a chip in them," said Dennis Walsh, a Linwood Resident..

The stolen cars have since been recovered and are being processed for evidence.

As FOX29 News was still working in the neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, we captured the reunion in the video above, as police returned the puppy to the owner.

Police believe the stolen cars are connected to a larger series of car burglaries and motor vehicle thefts involving Linwood and several other local communities.

They say many criminals are using garage door openers from vehicles to access homes and steal things.

"It’s a little upsetting, but first make sure your doors are all locked at night, in your car and the house. We didn’t always do that, now we seem to do that regularly," said Walsh.

A regular routine of locking vehicles, exterior and interior doors to your home and garage, that police are urging people to do.

They also advise people to make sure garage door openers are not left out to be accessed.

This investigation is still ongoing and the Linwood Police Department asks anyone who has any information or video footage to please call Det/Sgt. Timothy Devine of the Linwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 609-926-7979. Videos and tips can also be sent via email to tips@linwoodpd.org. If anyone sees or hears anything suspicious, please call police dispatch immediately at 609-927-5252 and officers will respond. In case of emergency, please dial 9-1-1.