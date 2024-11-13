2 charged in Bucks County road rage turned street fight: police

Two accused road rage drivers are facing charges after police found the two men fighting in the middle of the road earlier this month.

Investigators say the feud started Friday afternoon in the Warrington Shopping Center and continued south on nearby Easton Road.

A Warrington Police Officer patrolling nearby witnessed the two men outside their vehicles and "engaged in a physical altercation" in the center of the road.

Police separated the two men and both were charged with harassment.

No injuries were reported.