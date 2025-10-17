2 charged for multiple Philly armored truck robberies

The Brief The FBI has arrested two people who they say were responsible for several armored truck robberies and attempted armored truck robberies in the Philadelphia area. A grand jury indicted Dante Shackleford and Mujahid Davis for the robberies, which took place between July and October. Shackleford is accused of stealing more than $100,000 during one robbery.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested two men charged with carrying out multiple armored truck robberies across the Philadelphia area over the last five months.

What we know:

Dante Shackleford has been charged in connection with three robberies and attempted robberies between July and August, and another attempted armored truck robbery earlier this month. The grand jury also indicted Mujahid Davis for the October attempted robbery.

According to the indictment, Shackleford was involved in attacks on Brink's trucks on July 25 and July 22 in Philadelphia and on Aug. 12 in Montgomery County, and most recently on Oct. 3, again in Philadelphia.

The thieves were only able to make away with any cash in just one of the robberies. According to prosecutors, Shackleford took nearly $120,000.

Dig deeper:

These four crimes were just part of a larger string of armored truck robberies in the area over the last six months.

On June 21, a group of people tried to rob a Brink's truck in Port Richmond.

Days later on June 26, thieves took just $1,000 off an armored truck at a Philadelphia Aldi

On July 2, three people robbed a Brink's truck at shopping center in Northeast Philadelphia.

Another attempted armored truck robbery happened Friday morning at a Philadelphia Wawa . The truck driver shot at the suspects to scare them off.

What they're saying:

"The swift arrests in this case are a testament to the strength of the partnerships that define the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Wayne Jacobs. "I commend the women and men of this task force for their determination and diligence in the pursuit of public safety. Their work exemplifies our unwavering commitment to protecting our community from violent crime."