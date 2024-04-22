Man seen holding gun among 3 sought in deadly Philadelphia shooting

article

A man seen holding a gun on surveillance video is among three people being sought for a deadly double shooting last month.

Police shared surveillance footage Monday showing the suspects, described by police as two thin men and a heavyset woman.

Both the men were wearing dark-colored clothes in the video, and investigators called specific attention to distinctive jeans worn by one of the men.

During the video, one of the suspects is seen sitting at the top of a staircase holding a gun in his right hand and a phone in the other.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The woman, according to police, was wearing a tan jacket at the time of the deadly double shooting.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1500 block of Arrott Street on Mar. 25 for reports of gunfire.

Police found two victims at the crime scene and rushed them to a nearby hospital where one man died from his injuries.

Authorities have not reported any arrests in the deadly shooting to this point.