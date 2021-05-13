Officers find 2 unresponsive children after mother jumps from window in Wynnefield, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say two children were found unresponsive after officers responded to a call for a woman who jumped from a third-floor apartment window in the city’s Wynnefield neighborhood.
It happened on the 1500 block of 52nd Street around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
According to police, officers found a 2-year-old and 4-year-old girl unresponsive with facial trauma. The children were taken to CHOP in critical condition.
The mother was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
