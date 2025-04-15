2 convicted of deadly 2022 shooting of Philadelphia sanitation worker

article

The Brief Ikeem Johnson, a 35-year-old sanitation worker, was shot to death while on the job in 2022. Nushar Scott and Rasheem Trusty were previously charged in the murder. District Attorney Larry Kranser will announce two convictions in Johnson's murder on Tuesday.



Prosecutors in Philadelphia will announce the convictions of two men who were charged in the deadly 2022 shooting of a sanitation worker.

Nushar J. Scott and Rasheem Trusty were accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson while he was on the job in November 2022.

What we know:

Investigators say 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson was shot and killed while on the job as a sanitation worker in November 2022.

Johnson, according to police, was found shot multiple times on the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue and pronounced dead.

Nushar J. Scott and Rasheem Trusty were later arrested and charged in the killing.

Over two years later, prosecutors in Philadelphia announced two convictions in Johnson's murder.

What's next:

District Attorney Larry Krasner will lead a press conference at Tuesday at 11 a.m. to announce the conviction.

