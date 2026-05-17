2 dead, 2 injured after 'catastrophic' crash in Juniata Park intersection
PHILADELPHIA - A crash in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood left two people dead and two more injured late Saturday night.
What we know:
Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was speeding when the driver ran through a red light, hitting a Lexus at the intersection of K Street and East Hunting Park avenue just after 11:30 p.m.
The driver of the Lexus, a 60-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger, a 55-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.
The driver of the Jeep, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital with head trauma. She is said to be in stable condition. The passenger, a 25-year-old man, was treated for a minor head laceration.
What they're saying:
Police say the crash caused "catastrophic" damage to the Lexus, and severe damage to the Jeep. Both vehicles were left disabled.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release any identities or possible charges in connection to the deadly crash.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.