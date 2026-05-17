2 dead, 2 injured after 'catastrophic' crash in Juniata Park intersection

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The Brief Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into their vehicle in Juniata Park on Saturday night. The driver of the striking vehicle, along with their passenger, suffered minor injuries. Police have yet to release any possible charges.



A crash in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood left two people dead and two more injured late Saturday night.

What we know:

Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was speeding when the driver ran through a red light, hitting a Lexus at the intersection of K Street and East Hunting Park avenue just after 11:30 p.m.

The driver of the Lexus, a 60-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger, a 55-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The driver of the Jeep, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital with head trauma. She is said to be in stable condition. The passenger, a 25-year-old man, was treated for a minor head laceration.

What they're saying:

Police say the crash caused "catastrophic" damage to the Lexus, and severe damage to the Jeep. Both vehicles were left disabled.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any identities or possible charges in connection to the deadly crash.