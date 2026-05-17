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2 dead, 2 injured after 'catastrophic' crash in Juniata Park intersection

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Published  May 17, 2026 1:44pm EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into their vehicle in Juniata Park on Saturday night.
    • The driver of the striking vehicle, along with their passenger, suffered minor injuries.
    • Police have yet to release any possible charges.

PHILADELPHIA - A crash in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood left two people dead and two more injured late Saturday night.

What we know:

Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was speeding when the driver ran through a red light, hitting a Lexus at the intersection of K Street and East Hunting Park avenue just after 11:30 p.m.

The driver of the Lexus, a 60-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger, a 55-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The driver of the Jeep, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital with head trauma. She is said to be in stable condition. The passenger, a 25-year-old man, was treated for a minor head laceration.

What they're saying:

Police say the crash caused "catastrophic" damage to the Lexus, and severe damage to the Jeep. Both vehicles were left disabled.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any identities or possible charges in connection to the deadly crash.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.

PhiladelphiaNewsCrime & Public Safety