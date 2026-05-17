Vehicle crashes into Family Dollar in Philadelphia neighborhood
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PHILADELPHIA - A shocking scene in Philadelphia's Crescentville neighborhood after a vehicle smashed through a Family Dollar on Sunday.
What we know:
Emergency crews responded after a vehicle crashed into a Family Dollar along Fulkrod Street.
Vehicle from the scene shows the vehicle several feet inside the store, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.
Piles of shattered glass can be seen on the ground as several shelves collapse inside the store.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release any information, including if anyone was injured, or what caused the crash.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from reporting by FOX 29.