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Vehicle crashes into Family Dollar in Philadelphia neighborhood

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Published  May 17, 2026 12:33pm EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • A vehicle crashed into a Family Dollar in Philadelphia's Crescentville neighborhood on Sunday.
    • The vehicle came to a stop several feet inside the store, smashing glass and collapsing shelves.
    • Police have yet to release any details about injuries.

PHILADELPHIA - A shocking scene in Philadelphia's Crescentville neighborhood after a vehicle smashed through a Family Dollar on Sunday.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded after a vehicle crashed into a Family Dollar along Fulkrod Street.

Vehicle from the scene shows the vehicle several feet inside the store, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Piles of shattered glass can be seen on the ground as several shelves collapse inside the store.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any information, including if anyone was injured, or what caused the crash.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from reporting by FOX 29.

PhiladelphiaNewsCrime & Public Safety