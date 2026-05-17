Vehicle crashes into Family Dollar in Philadelphia neighborhood

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The Brief A vehicle crashed into a Family Dollar in Philadelphia's Crescentville neighborhood on Sunday. The vehicle came to a stop several feet inside the store, smashing glass and collapsing shelves. Police have yet to release any details about injuries.



A shocking scene in Philadelphia's Crescentville neighborhood after a vehicle smashed through a Family Dollar on Sunday.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded after a vehicle crashed into a Family Dollar along Fulkrod Street.

Vehicle from the scene shows the vehicle several feet inside the store, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Piles of shattered glass can be seen on the ground as several shelves collapse inside the store.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any information, including if anyone was injured, or what caused the crash.