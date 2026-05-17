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Arrests made after 100 juveniles reported fighting at Christiana Fashion Center

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Published  May 17, 2026 1:25pm EDT
Delaware
FOX 29 Philadelphia
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The Brief

    • Fights involving about 100 juveniles were reported at the Christiana Fashion Center on Saturday evening.
    • Six juveniles, ages 13–15, were arrested.
    • Police say one juvenile was Tased after resisting arrest.

NEWARK, Del. - Several large fights broke out in the parking lot of a Newark mall this weekend, and now six juveniles are in police custody.

What we know:

Police responded to reports of about 100 juveniles fighting in the parking lot of Christiana Fashion Center around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

When officers attempted to disperse the large crowd, police say several juveniles refused and others started more fights.

Six juveniles were arrested during the chaos.

Dig deeper:

Police say a 15-year-old boy tried to evade arrest by running away, but was taken into custody after a Taser was deployed. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and trespassing, and released on a $1,101 unsecured bond.

Three more 15-year-old boys, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing and released with a criminal summons.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any information about injuries. The identities of the juvenile suspects have also not been released.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Delaware State Police.

DelawareNewsCrime & Public Safety