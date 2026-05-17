Arrests made after 100 juveniles reported fighting at Christiana Fashion Center

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The Brief Fights involving about 100 juveniles were reported at the Christiana Fashion Center on Saturday evening. Six juveniles, ages 13–15, were arrested. Police say one juvenile was Tased after resisting arrest.



Several large fights broke out in the parking lot of a Newark mall this weekend, and now six juveniles are in police custody.

What we know:

Police responded to reports of about 100 juveniles fighting in the parking lot of Christiana Fashion Center around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

When officers attempted to disperse the large crowd, police say several juveniles refused and others started more fights.

Six juveniles were arrested during the chaos.

Dig deeper:

Police say a 15-year-old boy tried to evade arrest by running away, but was taken into custody after a Taser was deployed. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and trespassing, and released on a $1,101 unsecured bond.

Three more 15-year-old boys, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing and released with a criminal summons.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any information about injuries. The identities of the juvenile suspects have also not been released.