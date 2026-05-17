Arrests made after 100 juveniles reported fighting at Christiana Fashion Center
NEWARK, Del. - Several large fights broke out in the parking lot of a Newark mall this weekend, and now six juveniles are in police custody.
What we know:
Police responded to reports of about 100 juveniles fighting in the parking lot of Christiana Fashion Center around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
When officers attempted to disperse the large crowd, police say several juveniles refused and others started more fights.
Six juveniles were arrested during the chaos.
Dig deeper:
Police say a 15-year-old boy tried to evade arrest by running away, but was taken into custody after a Taser was deployed. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and trespassing, and released on a $1,101 unsecured bond.
Three more 15-year-old boys, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing and released with a criminal summons.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release any information about injuries. The identities of the juvenile suspects have also not been released.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Delaware State Police.