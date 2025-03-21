2 dead after car crashes off I-95 onto Philadelphia street below

Two people are dead after police say they were inside a car that struck a barrier and crashed onto the street below in Philadelphia on Friday night.

Investigators say a total of four people were inside the Mazda that flew off the highway and came to a rest near Castor Avenue and Richmond Street around 8 p.m.

Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters that the vehicle was speeding alongside another vehicle on I-95 when the crash happened. Police have not identified that second car.

What we know:

Investigators say two vehicles were speeding alongside each other on I-95 around 8 p.m. Friday night when one of the vehicles struck a barrier and crashed off the overpass onto the street below.

It's believed there were four people inside the Mazda at the time of the crash, including a 22-year-old and another male who were both pronounced dead.

No bystanders were injured.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared the conditions of the two other passengers.

