Video: 2 dead in crash on Route 55 in Gloucester County, police say

Two people are dead after police say a crash occurred on Route 55 in Gloucester County Thursday morning.

New Jersey State Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash at 8:58 a.m. on State Highway 55, northbound at milepost 51.8 in Mantua Township.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Jeep Compass was traveling southbound on Route 55 when police say the Jeep crossed into the northbound lanes, traveling in the opposite direction.

A Toyota RAV4 was traveling northbound on Route 55 and in the area of milepost 51.8, police say the Jeep and Toyota collided head-on.

Both vehicles were overturned, and the Toyota caught on fire.

Officials have identified the driver of the Jeep as 62-year-old Stanley Kahana from Philadelphia. They have identified the driver of the Toyota as 53-year-old Jennifer Hufnell, from Deptford.

Gloucester County Emergency Management said Route 55 northbound was closed between Exit 48 and Exit 53 for an estimated four to six hours.

The crash is under investigation.

