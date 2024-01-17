2 dead in New Castle home have investigators searching for cause of death

Officials are probing a mystery in New Castle County after the bodies of two people are found inside a Wilmington home. Authorities are still trying to figure out exactly how the two people died.

The Delaware State Fire Marshall can’t say whether the deaths of the two people is criminal or accidental.

In the Wilmington subdivision of Holly Oak, on West Clearview Avenue, yellow tape surrounds a home, after two people were found dead inside by New Castle County Police. Police were called to the home late Wednesday afternoon for a welfare check on a resident.

"There was no answer at the door," Assistant Fire Marshall B. Scott Bullock said. "Forced entry was made into the residence and two victims were found inside."

Investigators say they found evidence of a small fire, but can’t say how the victims died or if cold weather was a factor. There was no report of a gas leak. Authorities say there is no sign of criminal activity and no threat to the public.

"Right now, it’s just documenting the scene," Bullock explained. "We are going to collect any evidence that’s needed that’s going to determine the origin and cause of the fire and collecting evidence related to the victims to help determine the identity of the victims."

Neighbors didn’t know the pair very well, but were shocked to find the two had died.

"What’s going through my mind is are these people I said hi to walking down the street?" Mike Ayers questioned.

Neighbor Tim Antel said, "Everyone is taking care of everyone. At this point, as long as everything is secure, I’ll probably end up sending condolences to the family."

Investigators aren’t releasing the identities of the two until families are notified and the Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies to determine a cause of death.