2 Delaware County school districts look to vaccinate students 16 and older

April 12 all adults in Pennsylvania will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The commonwealth was originally going to drop its restrictions by April 19th, but with 300,000 new doses of the vaccine from the federal government headed to the Keystone State, they decided to open up vaccines to everyone this week.

And, as many kids head back to the classroom, the push to get teenagers vaccinated is underway.

The William Penn and Southeast Delco school districts are excited to announce that next month, they’re hosting a vaccine clinic for its students ages 16 and older.

"I can’t wait to see students hanging out, just hanging out in hallways, after school, before school, in lunchroom, just having fun with their classmates," Matt Lindeman explained.

The two districts say shots in arms is a way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and re-introduce school norms. If the vaccine means greater socialization, one mom is all for it.

"Socialization. Regular life. They’re isolated. Just get back to regular living, whatever that will be moving forward,"

But, not all parents are for it.

"My daughter is terrified of shots, so having her sit down and get an injection or shot, it’s gonna be like pulling teeth," Marlene Boylan commented.

"I oppose it completely, especially for children. We don’t have complete results for this yet and ready to give to children?" remarked Anthony Thomas.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only shot with FDA approval for people ages 16 and up and is seeking approval in children as young as 12. While William Penn School Superintendent Dr. Eric Becoats says vaccines aren’t required in the district, they will be offering incentives to students who sign up.

"We are going do everything in our effort or in our capacity to make sure students are vaccinated," Dr. Coates stated.

