2 fatally shot within 15 minutes of each other in Philadelphia

Two men have died after they were both shot within 15 minutes of each other in Philadelphia.

The first shooting happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the Kingsessing section of the city.

Police officers responded to the 5000 block of Springfield Avenue for reports of a shooting and upon arrival, found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A second shooting happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. when police responded to the 7200 block of Elmwood Avenue.

It was there they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He also subsequently died.

Both shooting deaths are under investigation.

