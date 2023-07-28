Video: 3 hurt after SEPTA trolley crashes into historic SW Philadelphia building, officials say

Another crash involving a SEPTA vehicle is under investigation in Philadelphia.

According to authorities, a SEPTA trolley crashed into a building in Southwest Philadelphia in the area of Cobbs Creek Parkway and Woodland Avenue on Thursday night.

Officials say the trolley operator and two people in a nearby SUV that was struck by the trolley were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The building the vehicle crashed into is the Blue Bell Inn, which was built in 1766.

Surveillance video obtained from a nearby building shows the moments the trolley crashed.

This latest crash is raising concerns about SEPTA safety as it is the fifth SEPTA crash in one week.

On July 21, a crash involving two SEPTA buses left one person dead and more than a dozen people injured in Rhawnhurst. Days later, a SEPTA bus crashed into a pole in Fishtown.

Authorities also say there were crashes involving SEPTA vehicles on Monday in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Garrett Road and on Tuesday in the area of 15th and Walnut.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.