2 found dead in Delaware County home, no foul play suspected: police
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - Investigators say two people were found dead Tuesday morning inside a Delaware County home.
The identities of the deceased Prospect Park borough residents were not shared as investigators await an autopsy report.
What we know:
The bodies of two residents were found Tuesday morning inside a home on the 800 block of 10th Avenue in Prospect Park.
Investigators have not reported a cause of death, but said no foul play is suspected at this time.
Prospect Park Police Chief David Madonna said investigators will share their identities after a cause of death has been determined.
Investigators will look to see if any "factors inside the home" may have contributed to their deaths.
What we don't know:
Investigators are still awaiting an autopsy report to determine a cause of death.
Police have also not shared the identities of the deceased residents.
What they're saying:
Chief Madonna extended his condolences Wednesday in a post shared on Facebook.
"Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those that have passed," Chief Madonna wrote.