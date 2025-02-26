2 found dead in Delaware County home, no foul play suspected: police

article

Investigators say two people were found dead Tuesday morning inside a Delaware County home.

The identities of the deceased Prospect Park borough residents were not shared as investigators await an autopsy report.

What we know:

The bodies of two residents were found Tuesday morning inside a home on the 800 block of 10th Avenue in Prospect Park.

Investigators have not reported a cause of death, but said no foul play is suspected at this time.

Prospect Park Police Chief David Madonna said investigators will share their identities after a cause of death has been determined.

Investigators will look to see if any "factors inside the home" may have contributed to their deaths.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still awaiting an autopsy report to determine a cause of death.

Police have also not shared the identities of the deceased residents.

What they're saying:

Chief Madonna extended his condolences Wednesday in a post shared on Facebook.

"Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those that have passed," Chief Madonna wrote.