2 hurt after fire breaks out at Holmesburg apartment building

A 2-alarm fire broke out overnight at an apartment building in the city's Holmesburg section.

Officials say the fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. inside the apartment building on the 8200 block of Frankford Avenue.

At least two people have been hurt in the fire with at least one of them having been transported to an area hospital suffering from burns.

There is no word on condition of either victim.

The fire has since been placed under control.

