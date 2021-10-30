2 hurt in partial rowhome collapse in Point Breeze, police say

Soaking rain and nearby construction are what police believe contributed to a partial rowhome collapse in Point Breeze that left two people with minor injuries.

Emergency responders were called to the 1100 block of South Sydenham Street around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a sidewall collapse.

Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace told reporters that two men were inside the rowhome at the time of the collapse. One man was rescued by firefighters and the other slid down the rubble to the street, Pace said.

Crews were waiting until the structural integrity of the home was stable enough to go inside and rescue the family's dog.

Bricks scattered the ground after a rowhome collapse.

Neighboring homes were evacuated and Red Cross was contacted to provide support for the displaced residents.

Investigators believe that excavation at a parking lot next to the rowhome paired with saturation from heavy rainfall on Friday night contributed to the collapse.

"These homes are all supporting each other here in South Philadelphia, each of these rowhomes depends on lateral support from each of the neighboring homes," Pace said. "That, coupled with the rain, lead to a pretty serious collapse."

