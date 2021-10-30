Boyfriend charged in shooting at Kingsessing home that injured mother, infant daughter

article

A Philadelphia man who allegedly told police that he was not home when his girlfriend was shot and her 1-year-old daughter was wounded is now facing charges.

Authorities on Friday charged 34-year-old Desmond Bruson with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, false reports and related charges.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a home on the 1100 block of South 56th Street around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Police say Bruson told officers that he left the home for 10 minutes and returned to find his girlfriend unresponsive and bleeding in a second floor bedroom.

She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the back and placed in critical condition.

Police say a mother of four was found shot twice in the bedroom of a home in Kingsessing early Thursday morning.

Police say the victim's four children between the ages of 1-11 were home at the time of the shooting. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said a 1-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with "a fresh scratch to his abdomen."

Investigators later said the infant had been shot in the stomach and is in stable condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Police on Saturday did not provide an update on the conditions of the mother and her daughter.

