2 in critical condition following double shooting in Strawberry Mansion

article

Two people have been hospitalized following a double shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

The shooting, which occurred inside a private residence, happened on the 2600 block of Napa Street at approximately 9:58 a.m.

Police say a 56-year-old Black man was shot once in the right thigh while a 55-year-old Black woman was shot once in the torso.

Both were taken to Temple Hospital and placed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Advertisement



