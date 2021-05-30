2 in critical condition following double shooting in Strawberry Mansion
PHILADELPHIA - Two people have been hospitalized following a double shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
The shooting, which occurred inside a private residence, happened on the 2600 block of Napa Street at approximately 9:58 a.m.
Police say a 56-year-old Black man was shot once in the right thigh while a 55-year-old Black woman was shot once in the torso.
Both were taken to Temple Hospital and placed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
