2 injured in West Philadelphia drive-by shooting: police
PHILADELPHIA - Two men were injured Friday night in a drive-by shooting in West Philadelphia, police say.
What we know:
Police say three men were sitting outside a home on the 5500 block of Walton Street on Friday night when a shooter opened fire from inside a passing car.
A 33-year-old man was shot in the side and leg, according to police, and a 49-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg.
Both men were rushed by police to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where the 33-year-old was placed in critical condition.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not reported any arrests and no suspects have been identified.
Investigators are working to learn more about what motivated the double shooting.