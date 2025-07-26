2 injured in West Philadelphia drive-by shooting: police

The Brief A 33-year-old man and a 49-year-old man were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in West Philadelphia. Investigators say the shooter opened fire from the back seat of a passing car. The 33-year-old man remains in critical condition, police say.



Two men were injured Friday night in a drive-by shooting in West Philadelphia, police say.

What we know:

Police say three men were sitting outside a home on the 5500 block of Walton Street on Friday night when a shooter opened fire from inside a passing car.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the side and leg, according to police, and a 49-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg.

Both men were rushed by police to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where the 33-year-old was placed in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not reported any arrests and no suspects have been identified.

Investigators are working to learn more about what motivated the double shooting.